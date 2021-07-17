Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $854,750.00.

Eric J. Jr. Lindberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00.

Shares of GO stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 23.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,156.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 366,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $221,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

