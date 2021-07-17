Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Purchases 100,000 Shares

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $2,022,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $49.09.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.84) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

