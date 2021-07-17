Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $48.26 on Thursday. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 248,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 954,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,632,000 after purchasing an additional 68,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.