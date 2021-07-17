Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,097 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 18.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,765,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $6,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

MP stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.87. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.41. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

