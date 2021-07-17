Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after buying an additional 392,768 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 505,773 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,839,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNP opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Barclays increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

