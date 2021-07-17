Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $108,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 630 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE stock opened at $157.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

In related news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.