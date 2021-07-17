Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $57,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $5,048,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 104,730 shares of company stock worth $1,663,160. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.65.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

