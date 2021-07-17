Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 3,624 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,759,000 after acquiring an additional 228,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,540,000 after acquiring an additional 83,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,263,000 after acquiring an additional 139,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,581,000 after acquiring an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $186.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

