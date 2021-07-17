Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
EUSHY stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Eurocash has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55.
Eurocash Company Profile
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Eurocash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.