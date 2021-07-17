Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EUSHY stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Eurocash has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55.

Get Eurocash alerts:

Eurocash Company Profile

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.