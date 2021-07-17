Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euroseas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Euroseas from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $127.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Euroseas will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares during the period. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

