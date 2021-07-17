Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,508 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $212.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVBN. Hovde Group cut Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

