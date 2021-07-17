Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NMG opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

