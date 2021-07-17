Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Linster W. Fox Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $589,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EVRI stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.11.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 2,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.