Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $88.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241,107 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,889 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $67,238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Eversource Energy by 491.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after buying an additional 613,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

