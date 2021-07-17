Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the June 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.3 days.

EVKIF stock remained flat at $$34.43 during trading on Friday. 95 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVKIF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC raised Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

