Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of NYSE EXN opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Excellon Resources by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 140,640 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Excellon Resources by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excellon Resources in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

