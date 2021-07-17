Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

EIF stock opened at C$40.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.62. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$25.76 and a 12-month high of C$41.95.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$300.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 2.8800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EIF shares. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.65.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.