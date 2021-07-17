Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. 3,973,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,381. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 64,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,077,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 360,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 259,595 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Exelixis by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 91,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

