EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target Raised to $7.50

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “tender” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EXFO’s FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.04. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $341.80 million, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in EXFO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EXFO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in EXFO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

