EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Lowered to $6.00

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “tender” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXFO. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on EXFO to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

NASDAQ EXFO opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of EXFO by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

