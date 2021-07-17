Expanse (EXP) Market Cap Achieves $676,568.03

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Expanse has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $676,568.03 and $11,605.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,106.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,975.60 or 0.06153259 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.86 or 0.01401159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.08 or 0.00383357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00132644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.81 or 0.00628552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00390338 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.26 or 0.00302921 BTC.

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

