Expanse Price Reaches $0.0378 on Top Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Expanse has a total market cap of $710,906.15 and approximately $6,697.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,503.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,871.28 or 0.05939845 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.92 or 0.01380525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00378794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00129909 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.98 or 0.00612547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.10 or 0.00390736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00300704 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

