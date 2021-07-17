Expedia Group’s (EXPE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $175.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.51. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

