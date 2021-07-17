Experty Hits One Day Volume of $1,186.00 (EXY)

Experty (CURRENCY:EXY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Experty has traded down 10% against the dollar. Experty has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1,186.00 worth of Experty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Experty coin can currently be bought for about $0.0540 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Experty

EXY is a coin. Experty’s total supply is 79,404,564 coins and its circulating supply is 27,088,352 coins. Experty’s official Twitter account is @experty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Experty is medium.com/@experty_io . Experty’s official website is experty.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Experty is a cryptocurrency-based knowledge sharing application that allows experts to monetize their skills through a skype-like voice and video experience. Payments are handled through an automated smart contract system using Experty’s native currency EXY, an Ethereum-based token. “

Experty Coin Trading

