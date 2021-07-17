extraDNA (XDNA) Trading Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $674,386.19 and approximately $240,580.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,265.99 or 0.99876669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00035286 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.03 or 0.01222794 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.12 or 0.00368728 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.85 or 0.00374094 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006307 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00050655 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.