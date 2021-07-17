Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. Eyenovia posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 30,692 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,092 shares of company stock worth $192,658. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eyenovia by 16,494.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

