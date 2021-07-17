FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Malcolm Frank Sells 3,000 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $341.18 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $365.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

