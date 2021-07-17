Falcon Project (FNT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.00 Million

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $160,960.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00038284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00102860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00144689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,774.01 or 1.00099145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars.

