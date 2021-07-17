Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $788,505.41 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $788,505.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,340,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $674,996.40.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $820,957.16.

On Monday, June 21st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $808,697.61.

On Monday, June 7th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62.

On Monday, May 24th, Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30.

On Friday, May 21st, Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $409,781.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $726,869.89.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $664,900.30.

On Monday, May 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $894,658.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,016,388.81.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,166 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 22.0% during the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 134.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 129.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 952,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $65,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

