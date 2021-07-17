Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley Sells 3,191 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $83,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $104,150.70.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $186,258.28.

Shares of Fathom stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $26.04. 52,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,474. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Fathom in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fathom by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

FTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

