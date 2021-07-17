FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Short Interest Down 79.9% in June

FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the June 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,183,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FBCD traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 31,345,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,968,375. FBC has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.03.

About FBC

FBC Holding, Inc engages in the development and sale of vinyl collectible toys and related products. The company primarily offers flow boards, flow saucers, and snow skates. It serves artists and the toy industry through retailers and wholesale accounts, as well as through online. The company also has a strategic relationship with Large International Sourcing Company for the development and manufacture of a health and wellness product.

