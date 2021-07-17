FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Short Interest Down 79.9% in June

FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the June 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,183,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FBCD traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 31,345,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,968,375. FBC has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.03.
About FBC
