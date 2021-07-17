Feathercoin (FTC) Hits Market Cap of $4.60 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $15,035.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

