Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF)’s share price rose 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 2,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 79,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11.

About Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF)

Trust FIBRA UNO (ÂFibra UNOÂ) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO AdministraciÃ³n, SA de CV, (the ÂTrustorÂ) and Deutsche Bank MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, DivisiÃ³n Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (ÂDeutsche Bank MÃ©xicoÂ) as Trustee Institution.

