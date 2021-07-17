Financial Contrast: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

PayPal has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PayPal and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 0 5 34 1 2.90 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A

PayPal presently has a consensus target price of $297.15, suggesting a potential upside of 0.86%. Given PayPal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 22.80% 20.21% 5.63% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PayPal and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $21.45 billion 16.13 $4.20 billion $2.64 111.60 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Summary

PayPal beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards, as well as digital wallets. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service via an over the top service platform worldwide. The company downlinks, encodes, and broadcasts encrypted linear television programming via its proprietary distribution platform to connected televisions, Blu-ray players, set top boxes, tablet PCs, laptops, and smartphones. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

