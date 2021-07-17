Financial Review: Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) and Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) and Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Butterfly Network and Check-Cap, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butterfly Network 0 0 1 0 3.00 Check-Cap 0 1 1 0 2.50

Butterfly Network presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.84%. Check-Cap has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.27%. Given Check-Cap’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Check-Cap is more favorable than Butterfly Network.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Butterfly Network and Check-Cap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butterfly Network $46.25 million 43.35 -$132.21 million ($27.90) -0.38 Check-Cap N/A N/A -$13.85 million ($0.08) -13.88

Check-Cap has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Butterfly Network. Check-Cap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Butterfly Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Butterfly Network and Check-Cap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butterfly Network N/A -4,677.16% -57.95% Check-Cap N/A -114.33% -98.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Check-Cap shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Butterfly Network beats Check-Cap on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc., a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet. The company serves healthcare practitioners. Butterfly Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.