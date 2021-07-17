FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) Trading Up 0.5%

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 28,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 10,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSRX)

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

