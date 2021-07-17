Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Director Sells C$10,514.98 in Stock

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Director Francis J.C. Newbould sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total transaction of C$10,514.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,165.54.

Francis J.C. Newbould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Francis J.C. Newbould sold 600 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total transaction of C$9,042.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Francis J.C. Newbould sold 1,500 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total transaction of C$22,420.95.

FC stock opened at C$15.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. has a one year low of C$11.11 and a one year high of C$15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$476.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.86.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.9900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

