First Foundation Advisors Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $597,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $64.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.