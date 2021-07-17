First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,828 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.54. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

