First Foundation Advisors Has $491,000 Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 3,720 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $29,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IIM opened at $16.60 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

