First Foundation Advisors Sells 383 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $5,561,600.00. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,383,010 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

NYSE NSC opened at $260.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.82 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

