First National Financial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

First National Financial stock opened at C$49.53 on Friday. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$28.32 and a 1-year high of C$53.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$336.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.91 per share, with a total value of C$200,076.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,541,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$383,952,121.62.

FN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.33.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

