First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the June 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:FEI opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

