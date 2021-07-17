First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the June 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:FEI opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
