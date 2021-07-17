First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Up 123.8% in June

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the June 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SDVY traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. 42,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,379. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $322,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

