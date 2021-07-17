Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 785,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,586. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.