FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 112.2% from the June 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 53,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $145,763.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 108,928 shares of company stock valued at $293,862. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FlexShopper by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FlexShopper by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,379,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 73,840 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in FlexShopper by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 57,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ FPAY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that FlexShopper will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.