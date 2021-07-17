Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $49.85 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $56.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

