Folder Protocol Price Down 16% Over Last Week (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00003059 BTC on exchanges. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $853,900.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00038245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00103424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00144725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,682.54 or 0.99963367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.