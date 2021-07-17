Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

FBRX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, (FBRC) began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.28. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

