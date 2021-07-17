Fractal Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. Fractal has a market cap of $2.15 million and $58,965.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00038622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00102667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00143654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,719.08 or 0.99754325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

